Aspiriant LLC Buys 793 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $113.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

