Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 113.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $141.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

