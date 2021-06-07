Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $424.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

