Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $72.91 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76.

