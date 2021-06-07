Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 169,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

