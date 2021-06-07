Aspiriant LLC Sells 993 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $3,527,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 916,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,713,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 256,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.