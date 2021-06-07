Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.