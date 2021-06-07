Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 5.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.65. 2,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 563,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

AVIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

