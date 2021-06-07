Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB opened at $40.42 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.