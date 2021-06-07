Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 478.2% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $22,606,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $326.62 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

