Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 64.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $558.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

