Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,054 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

