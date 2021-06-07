Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $94.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

