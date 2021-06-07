Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.92. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

