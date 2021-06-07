Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.40.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

