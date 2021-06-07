Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,339. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.55. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

