AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.