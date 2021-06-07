Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock opened at $260.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.