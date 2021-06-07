Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE stock opened at $504.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

