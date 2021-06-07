Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 112,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

