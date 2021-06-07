Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 13,064 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

JUST opened at $61.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

