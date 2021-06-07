Ballentine Partners LLC Has $103.09 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $103,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

