Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,577 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,534,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 669,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

