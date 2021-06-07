Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 436,093 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $5.88.

BSMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $5,183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,032,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.