BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $14,500,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $13,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,893. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

