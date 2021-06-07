BancorpSouth Bank Buys 11,011 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

