BancorpSouth Bank Buys 5,980 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 94,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,799. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

