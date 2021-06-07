BancorpSouth Bank Has $951,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 95,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 73,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $89.97. 1,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,570. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $91.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

