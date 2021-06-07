BancorpSouth Bank Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.34. 9,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,136. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

