BancorpSouth Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

