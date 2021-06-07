Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $46,008.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 242,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.45. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

