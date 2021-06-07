Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,374 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. 380,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,749,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.