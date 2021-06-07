Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roku were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Roku stock opened at $327.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

