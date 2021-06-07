Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 244.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,374 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 218.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 890,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

