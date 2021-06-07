Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

NYSE IR opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

