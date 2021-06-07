Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $799,000 Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $336.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.76 and a fifty-two week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

