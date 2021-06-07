Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $753,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $109.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

