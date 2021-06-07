Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.84 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

