Barbara Oil Co. Invests $297,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

