Barclays Increases Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $65.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

