Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

