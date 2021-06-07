Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $220.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.