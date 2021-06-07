Barings LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barings LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 166.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $799,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.