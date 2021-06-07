Barings LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

