Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00005032 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $5,572.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002200 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

