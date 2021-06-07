BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $334.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,662. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.09. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,521. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.78.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

