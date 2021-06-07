Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 69.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.42 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

