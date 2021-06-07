Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $526.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.65 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

