Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $255.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

