Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.05

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 413615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRY. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

